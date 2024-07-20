Women’s Shelter Launches First Ever Door To Door Fundraising Campaign

The Welcome Centre Shelter for Women & Families will be knocking on doors in neighbourhoods throughout Windsor-Essex through the end of July, seeking community support and sign-ups for their monthly giving campaign.

The Centre calls donors to this program “Keyholders” – a nod to the fact that these funds support core programs for women in shelter, helping women and families open doors to housing, services, and support in the community.

“For us, a campaign that focuses on monthly giving provides a really simple and convenient way for the community to support, but also gives critical financial stability to the agency, allowing us to create impact where it’s needed the most right now,” shared Lady Laforet, Executive Director of the Welcome Centre Shelter. “Whether it’s funding our peer workers, our volunteer program, building maintenance, or just basic needs items- monthly giving is a great way to make a bigger impact on our mission to provide quality services to women+ in the community.”

The Welcome Centre has partnered with GlobalFaces Direct to assist with the campaign. All canvassers are trained professionals with a lanyard and a visible photo ID badge, and they are wearing dark pink vests with the Welcome Centre logo. Canvassers will be in several areas, Monday through Saturday, excluding major holidays, asking potential donors to consider contributing to the Centre.

Those looking to give are reminded that canvassers will not accept cash at the door. Fundraisers use tablets with encrypted software to collect payment information in a secure way. All fundraisers follow PCI-compliant procedures to ensure residents’ information remains confidential and safe.

As this is a limited run campaign, not every household in Windsor will get a knock on their door. As such, the agency is encouraging those who would like to sign up to consider doing so through their website where they can register to become a monthly donor for as little as $5 a month.