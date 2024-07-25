Potassium Iodide (KI) Pill Distribution To Start In Amherstburg

If you live in the Town of Amherstburg and had previously obtained Potassium Iodide (KI) pills, they are nearing their expiration date. Amherstburg residents will be able to pick up a new package of KI pills at the Amherstburg Town Hall Fire Station located at 271 Sandwich Street South, Amherstburg on Saturday, July 27th, 2024, between 9:00am to 12:00pm.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU), in partnership with the Town of Amherstburg, will be distributing KI pills to Amherstburg residents living in the primary zone and surrounding areas including Boblo Island. The primary zone is 16.1 km from Enrico Fermi 2 Nuclear Generating Station.

After receiving new KI pills, residents can safely dispose of expired KI pills in their household garbage or drop them off at their local pharmacy.

KI pills block the thyroid from absorbing radioactive iodine which may be released during a nuclear incident. In the very unlikely event of a nuclear emergency, KI pills would help to prevent the long-term development of thyroid cancer.

KI pills are only to be taken when instructed by the Medical Officer of Health. They should be stored in a safe, dry, and accessible place along with your 72-hour emergency kit.