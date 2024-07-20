New Fire Chief Appointed In Kingsville

The Town of Kingsville has announced Scott Moore will be its next Fire Chief.

Moore is a long-time Kingsville resident and has served the Kingsville community for over 18 years in various positions including Volunteer Firefighter, Fire Prevention Officer, and most recently as Assistant Deputy Chief.

“Scott Moore is a committed and well-respected member of our Fire & Rescue Department,” said Chief Administrative Officer, John Norton. “I am pleased that we have personnel within our own organization to be able to promote from within. Scott brings many years of experience in emergency services to this leadership position.”

Moore has a Bachelor of Commerce Honours Business Administration from the University of Windsor and a Diploma of Business, Human Resources Certificate from St. Clair College. He has qualifications as a fire inspector, fire investigator, public life safety educator, fire officer, and is a certified emergency management coordinator.

Earlier this summer former Fire Chief, Jason Suchiu, transitioned to another community, creating the vacancy in the Chief’s position.