One Charged After Disturbance In Leamington

One person is facing charges following an investigation into a disturbance in Leamington.

OPP say that around 9:30pm on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2024 they responded to a disturbance on Clark Street East.

It was reported that an individual was observed with an edged weapon. Officers arrived on the scene and located the individual, who was taken into custody without incident.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

As a result, Cesar Cubias-Gonzalez, 39 years of age from Leamington, has been charged with the following offences:

Assault with A Weapon (two counts)

Uttering Threats – Cause death or Bodily Harm (two counts)

Fail to Comply with Probation Order (three counts)

Mischief Under $ 5,000

The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice located in Windsor.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.