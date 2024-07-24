Light RainNow
22 °C
72 °F
Chance Of ShowersWed
26 °C
79 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudThu
26 °C
79 °F		SunnyFri
27 °C
81 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

One Charged After Disturbance In Leamington

Wednesday July 24th, 2024, 10:39am

Crime & Police News
0
0

One person is facing charges following an investigation into a disturbance in Leamington.

OPP say that around 9:30pm on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2024 they responded to a disturbance on Clark Street East.

It was reported that an individual was observed with an edged weapon. Officers arrived on the scene and located the individual, who was taken into custody without incident.

As a result, Cesar Cubias-Gonzalez, 39 years of age from Leamington, has been charged with the following offences:

  • Assault with A Weapon (two counts)
  • Uttering Threats – Cause death or Bodily Harm (two counts)
  • Fail to Comply with Probation Order (three counts)
  • Mischief Under $ 5,000

The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice located in Windsor.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message