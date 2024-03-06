CloudyNow
6 °C
42 °F
OvercastWed
8 °C
46 °F		Mainly SunnyThu
10 °C
50 °F		CloudyFri
10 °C
50 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Sandwich Street To Close Between McKee Road And intersection of Ojibway Parkway For Construction

Wednesday March 6th, 2024, 9:00am

Bridge / Parkway
0
0

Starting Monday, March 11th, 2024, Sandwich Street between McKee Road and the intersection of Sandwich Street and Ojibway Parkway will close for construction work.

This closure will allow for crews to construct storm sewer, infill ditches and install the concrete pavement, curbs, sidewalks, driveway aprons, etc. as well as the asphalt pavement for multi-use trail.

This closure will be in place for approximately six weeks. Access to businesses will be maintained.

The following detour route is in place:

    • Sandwich Street southbound traffic will continue southbound on Ojibway Parkway, past the intersection with E.C. Row Expressway, and turn west on Broadway Street.
    • Traffic on E.C. Row Expressway and Ojibway Parkway will be directed to use Broadway Street.

Access to adjacent businesses will be maintained through a temporary driveway from the corner of Sandwich Street and McKee Road.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message