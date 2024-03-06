Sandwich Street To Close Between McKee Road And intersection of Ojibway Parkway For Construction

Starting Monday, March 11th, 2024, Sandwich Street between McKee Road and the intersection of Sandwich Street and Ojibway Parkway will close for construction work.

This closure will allow for crews to construct storm sewer, infill ditches and install the concrete pavement, curbs, sidewalks, driveway aprons, etc. as well as the asphalt pavement for multi-use trail.

This closure will be in place for approximately six weeks. Access to businesses will be maintained.

The following detour route is in place:

Sandwich Street southbound traffic will continue southbound on Ojibway Parkway, past the intersection with E.C. Row Expressway, and turn west on Broadway Street. Traffic on E.C. Row Expressway and Ojibway Parkway will be directed to use Broadway Street.



Access to adjacent businesses will be maintained through a temporary driveway from the corner of Sandwich Street and McKee Road.