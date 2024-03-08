Leamington Unveils Community-Chosen Logo To Commemorate Its 150th Anniversary

Leamington has announced the logo the community has chosen for Leamington’s 150th anniversary celebrations. In total, 552 votes were cast, and the final tally revealed a clear favourite; the winning logo secured 318 votes.

“We are grateful to everyone who participated in the voting process,” said Mayor Hilda MacDonald. “This logo is not just a design; it’s a reflection of our municipality’s journey, its rich agricultural roots, its beautiful natural landscapes, and the vibrant community that calls Leamington home.”

The selected logo is a mosaic representing the unique features and stories of Leamington:

The Water: Illustrating Leamington’s location along the shores of Lake Erie and the municipality’s deep connection with the lake’s natural beauty and resources.

The Green Plant: A nod to Leamington’s rich agricultural heritage, this element celebrates the municipality’s history and current success in farming, from tobacco and tomatoes to greenhouse products and the burgeoning cannabis sector.

The Monarch Butterfly: Symbolizing the beauty and natural wonder of migration that Leamington witnesses and shares with the world each year. It also represents the transformation and continuous evolution of the community.

The Birds: Representing the annual migration and the influx of tourists drawn by Leamington’s natural beauty and warm hospitality.

The chosen logo will be prominently featured on a range of merchandise, including shirts and other commemorative items, allowing everyone to carry a piece of Leamington’s heritage with them.