Leamington Unveils Community-Chosen Logo To Commemorate Its 150th Anniversary
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday March 8th, 2024, 10:27am
Leamington has announced the logo the community has chosen for Leamington’s 150th anniversary celebrations. In total, 552 votes were cast, and the final tally revealed a clear favourite; the winning logo secured 318 votes.
“We are grateful to everyone who participated in the voting process,” said Mayor Hilda MacDonald. “This logo is not just a design; it’s a reflection of our municipality’s journey, its rich agricultural roots, its beautiful natural landscapes, and the vibrant community that calls Leamington home.”
The selected logo is a mosaic representing the unique features and stories of Leamington:
- The Water: Illustrating Leamington’s location along the shores of Lake Erie and the municipality’s deep connection with the lake’s natural beauty and resources.
- The Green Plant: A nod to Leamington’s rich agricultural heritage, this element celebrates the municipality’s history and current success in farming, from tobacco and tomatoes to greenhouse products and the burgeoning cannabis sector.
- The Monarch Butterfly: Symbolizing the beauty and natural wonder of migration that Leamington witnesses and shares with the world each year. It also represents the transformation and continuous evolution of the community.
- The Birds: Representing the annual migration and the influx of tourists drawn by Leamington’s natural beauty and warm hospitality.
The chosen logo will be prominently featured on a range of merchandise, including shirts and other commemorative items, allowing everyone to carry a piece of Leamington’s heritage with them.
Comment With Facebook