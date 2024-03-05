Unifor Members Ratify Contract With Jamieson Laboratories

The 34-day strike by 317 members of Unifor Local 195 employed by Jamieson is over after they ratified a new collective agreement.

After several weeks of negotiations, Unifor and Jamieson Laboratories reached a tentative agreement on March 2nd. Members voted 72% in favour of the deal on March 5th.

The new four-year contract includes significant wage increases, including a $5.50 an hour wage hike over the life of the agreement, a 20.5% increase.

Production workers will receive a $ 2.50-hour increase upon ratification and a $1 an-hour increase in each year of the last three years of the collective agreement. Skilled Trades workers will receive a $4 an-hour bump in year one and a $1.75 an-hour increase over the remainder of the contract.

Full-time production and Skilled Trades workers will also receive a $3,000 ratification bonus.

The agreement includes improvements to the language to provide for a more equitable distribution of overtime, increases to vision and eye exams and additional call-in days.

We are pleased with the deal,” said Unifor Local 195 President Emile Nabbout. “Through this challenging economy, the workers at Jamieson have produced one of the best-known and most trusted brands of vitamins and health supplements, and they deserve to receive their fair share.”