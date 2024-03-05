NEWS >
CloudyNow
7 °C
45 °F
Periods Of DrizzleWed
9 °C
48 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudThu
8 °C
46 °F		CloudyFri
9 °C
48 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Unifor Members Ratify Contract With Jamieson Laboratories

Tuesday March 5th, 2024, 5:39pm

City News
0
0

The 34-day strike by 317 members of Unifor Local 195 employed by Jamieson is over after they ratified a new collective agreement.

After several weeks of negotiations, Unifor and Jamieson Laboratories reached a tentative agreement on March 2nd. Members voted 72% in favour of the deal on March 5th.

The new four-year contract includes significant wage increases, including a $5.50 an hour wage hike over the life of the agreement, a 20.5% increase.

Production workers will receive a $ 2.50-hour increase upon ratification and a $1 an-hour increase in each year of the last three years of the collective agreement. Skilled Trades workers will receive a $4 an-hour bump in year one and a $1.75 an-hour increase over the remainder of the contract.

Full-time production and Skilled Trades workers will also receive a $3,000 ratification bonus.

The agreement includes improvements to the language to provide for a more equitable distribution of overtime, increases to vision and eye exams and additional call-in days.

We are pleased with the deal,” said Unifor Local 195 President Emile Nabbout. “Through this challenging economy, the workers at Jamieson have produced one of the best-known and most trusted brands of vitamins and health supplements, and they deserve to receive their fair share.”

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message