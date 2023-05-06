PHOTOS: Free Comic Book Day Takes Over City Once Again

Free Comic Book Day is being celebrated this weekend across Windsor once again.

Various genres and types of free comics are available- for free!- across the city today with selections suitable for all ages and interests. In addition to free comics, select and limited special edition items exclusively for Free Comic Book Day will be available as supplies last.

The annual event is taking place at comic stores across the city, including photographed in this article Paper Heroes, Rogues Gallery and Border City Comics- as well as some additional participants including the local museum and aquatic centre. Learn more about who is part of this year’s Free Comic Book Day/ Weekend on our article here.

