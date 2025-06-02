Windsor-Essex

Tecumseh Road And Walker Road Construction Update

Monday June 2nd, 2025, 4:14pm

Construction
Changes are coming to the Walker Road and Tecumseh Road East construction project.

Effective June 3rd, 2025, traffic will be diverted and reduced to one lane in each direction on the east side of Walker Road, controlled by traffic signals at Walker Road.

No left turns will be permitted at the Walker / Tecumseh intersection in any direction during the construction period.

The impact on Walker Road is expected to take approximately six weeks to complete, including permanent restoration.

