Kingsville’s Open Streets And Migration Festival Among Top 100 Ontario Festivals And Events

Festivals and Events Ontario has named both Kingsville Open Streets and Kingsville Migration Festival Among the top 100 Ontario Festivals and Events

“We are so honoured to receive this incredible acknowledgement,” said Kingsville Mayor Dennis Rogers. “We always strive to provide residents and visitors with an enjoyable experience, and we’ve been lucky to have the support from Council, staff, volunteers, businesses and community members – all of which are essential to running a successful event.”

Kingsville’s Open Streets is poised to return starting July 1st, 2023, and Migration Festival Weekend is October 20th to 22nd, 2023.