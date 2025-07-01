Windsor-Essex

PHOTOS: Canada Day Fun At The LaSalle Landing

Tuesday July 1st, 2025, 6:53pm

Community Photos
The Town of LaSalle hosted its first Canada Day Celebration in many years at the new LaSalle Landing park.

This year’s event featured family-friendly fun, live entertainment, and food trucks.

The highlight of the night is a Canada-themed drone show at 10:00pm.

