Chatham-Kent Officer Charged After A Traffic Stop

A Chatham-Kent police officer has been suspended with pay after a traffic stop by the Ontario Provincial Police on Wednesday, July 2nd, 2025 evening on Highway 3 in Leamington.

Constable Trent Fox was arrested and charged with operation while impaired, failure or refusal to comply with demand, dangerous operation and resist peace officer.

He was released with a first appearance date of July 16th, 2025. His driver’s license has been suspended for ninety (90) days and his vehicle impounded for seven days. An internal investigation will be conducted following the completion of the charges before the courts.

The officer had been with the Chatham-Kent Police for 2 years and was off-duty when the incident occurred.