Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Issues For Parts Of Leamington

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, has issued a Precautionary Boil Water Advisory for some customers serviced by the Union Water Supply System. This Boil Water Advisory affects the following locations within the Municipality of Leamington:

Fuller Avenue (addresses 2 through 13)

Grace Avenue (addresses 6 through 35)

Kimball Avenue (addresses 1 through 12)

Nancy Avenue (addresses 14 through 30, but excludes 17 as this property is serviced from Pearl Avenue).

This precautionary boil water advisory only applies to the Leamington addresses noted above that are serviced by the Leamington Drinking Water System. The reason for the boil water advisory is due to an adverse water sample result.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is advising that water brought to a hard boil for one minute should be used for consumption, infant feeding, or food and ice preparation. Alternatively, bottled water sources can be used for consumption.