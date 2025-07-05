Mitchell Park SUPIE Program Returns This Summer

The SUPIE (Supervised) Program is returning to Mitchell Park this summer.

The SUPIE Program, which is a fun way of saying “supervised,” is a collaboration between City Council, City administration, and community partners. The program is designed to restore proper usage of the park to the residents of the neighbourhood by providing recreation staff to run free programming for youth-aged children.

In 2023 and 2024, over 250 youth participated in SUPIE, and stakeholder feedback has shown that the program contributed to an increase in park utilization, community engagement, and overall park satisfaction. A goal of the program is to reduce crime in the park, and data from our partners indicates that it has been successful in this regard.

The goal of the program is to offer barrier-free access to recreation services by bringing City programming and activities directly into an underrepresented area of the community. The City of Windsor Recreation Department uses this opportunity to promote other recreation programs, the Pathway to Potential (P2P) subsidy program, and other barrier-reducing initiatives to encourage residents of the core to continue engaging in recreation opportunities.

The SUPIE Program will run seven days a week, excluding statutory holidays, from 4:30pm to 8:30pm until August 30th, 2025.

Given the success of SUPIE at Mitchell Park, City administration is looking to expand its reach with further announcements for additional parks expected soon.