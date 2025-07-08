Windsor-Essex

Lakeshore Launches Rat Abatement Pilot Program

Tuesday July 8th, 2025, 10:45am

Lakeshore
Lakeshore has launched a new Residential Rat Abatement Pilot Program.

Through the program, eligible homeowners can receive a 50% rebate (up to $200) on the cost of licensed pest control services.

To be considered, residents must complete a brief intake form, and receive an exterior inspection performed by a Lakeshore By-Law Officer. Once the officer confirms minimum property maintenance standards are being met, the service can be performed by an approved pest control specialist, and residents can submit receipts for reimbursement following completion of the service.

“We’re happy to see the launch of the pilot program and encourage affected residents to apply,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “Pilot programs like this one are an effective way to understand our communities’ needs for specific services while having a limited impact on the overall budget.”

The pilot program is funded for the balance of 2025, or until the funding allocation of $10,000 is used.

Residents looking to apply are encouraged to visit: Lakeshore.ca/RatProgram

