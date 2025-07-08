Crash Closes Tecumseh Road
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday July 8th, 2025, 10:52am
A crash on 8th Concession Road between County Road 46 and Baseline Road has damaged powerlines in Tecumseh.
Police say the crash involved a single vehicle.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
The road is expected to be clsoed for a few hours. You can still access residences and buildings north side of the 401 including the Southwest Detention Centre via Baseline Road.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook