Crash Closes Tecumseh Road

Tuesday July 8th, 2025, 10:52am

Tecumseh
OPP photo

A crash on 8th Concession Road between County Road 46 and Baseline Road has damaged powerlines in Tecumseh.

Police say the crash involved a single vehicle.

The road is expected to be clsoed for a few hours. You can still access residences and buildings north side of the 401 including the Southwest Detention Centre via Baseline Road.

