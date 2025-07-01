Windsor-Essex

PHOTOS: Canada Day In Historic Amherstburg

Tuesday July 1st, 2025, 5:20pm

Community Photos
0
0

Historic Amherstburg celebrated Canada Day with lots of family fun.

The day included food trucks, Amherstburg’s Mighty Machines, family games, and a special hockey game in the park experience with the Amherstburg Admirals.

Fort Malden National Historic Site offered free admission and live demonstrations as well.

