PHOTOS: Canada Day In Historic Amherstburg
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday July 1st, 2025, 5:20pm
Historic Amherstburg celebrated Canada Day with lots of family fun.
The day included food trucks, Amherstburg’s Mighty Machines, family games, and a special hockey game in the park experience with the Amherstburg Admirals.
Fort Malden National Historic Site offered free admission and live demonstrations as well.
