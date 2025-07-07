Windsor Debuts Region’s First Sidewalk Sweeper

The City of Windsor has introduced a new electric-powered Glutton Zen street sweeper to its fleet.

The Glutton Zen is a compact, 100% electric vacuum designed for sidewalks, pathways, and paved alleyways — areas that are often difficult to access with traditional equipment. The unit’s silent, emission-free operation makes it ideal for use in pedestrian zones, laneways, heritage areas, and mixed-use spaces, minimizing disruption to residents and businesses while supporting environmental goals.

While initially deployed downtown Windsor it will eventually be used across all business improvement areas citywide. This summer, the focus will be on the area of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association, with plans to expand to other BIAs in the coming year.

“It’s one more way we’re showing that Windsor’s core truly matters. The new electric-powered sweeper will play an important role in creating the Downtown Windsor we all want to see, which is essential as we continue to implement improvements aimed at attracting more residents, businesses, investments, and visitors. With increased foot traffic, special events, and ongoing development in the core, keeping our streets clean isn’t just about aesthetics, it’s about supporting economic growth, public safety, and community pride as we continue to Strengthen the Core,” said Councillor Renaldo Agostino, Ward 3, City of Windsor.