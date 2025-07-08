Driver Clocked Going 170 km/h In A Posted 100 km/h Zone
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday July 8th, 2025, 2:45pm
The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped a vehicle for stunt driving in the area of E.C. Row Expressway and Lauzon Parkway on Monday.
The driver was recorded travelling 170 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.
The driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message