Driver Clocked Going 170 km/h In A Posted 100 km/h Zone

The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped a vehicle for stunt driving in the area of E.C. Row Expressway and Lauzon Parkway on Monday.

The driver was recorded travelling 170 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

The driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.