Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Driver Clocked Going 170 km/h In A Posted 100 km/h Zone

Tuesday July 8th, 2025, 2:45pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped a vehicle for stunt driving in the area of E.C. Row Expressway and Lauzon Parkway on Monday.

The driver was recorded travelling 170 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

The driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message