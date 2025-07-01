PHOTOS: Windsor Canada Day Parade Fills The Streets With Smiles & Cheers
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday July 1st, 2025, 12:01pm
The annual Canada Day Parade made its way down Ouellette Avenue in Downtown Windsor on Tuesday morning.
The parade is the largest to date for Canada Day in Windsor, and had the theme of “The True North Strong and Free”.
The parade featured eight bands, including the return engagement of the Lakeside Lutheran Band from Wisconsin.
