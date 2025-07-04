Drug Trafficking Investigation Results In Seizure Of 5 Kilograms Of Cocaine In Windsor

One individual has been charged after an intelligence-led drug trafficking investigation results in the seizure of approximately five kilograms of suspected cocaine in Essex County.

OPP say that in April 2024, the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau began a drug trafficking investigation in collaboration with OPP members assigned to the Border Enforcement Security Task Force (BEST) in Windsor, with support from the Windsor Police Service and Canada Border Services Agency.

On Tuesday, June 24th, 2025, OPP BEST and Essex County OPP members conducted a traffic stop in Essex County. As a result, the following items were seized:

Approximately five kilograms of suspected cocaine

Three cell phones

$460 in Canadian currency

As a result of the investigation, Seimon Hanna, age 37 of Windsor, was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on August 18th, 2025.