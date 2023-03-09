Amherstburg Wins Four Awards From Festivals And Events Ontario

The Town of Amherstburg took home four awards from the Festivals and Events Ontario Conference Wednesday evening.

Submissions from FEO members were received for consideration in the fall of 2022 and were judged by an independent panel of judges. The submissions represented Ontario municipalities, festivals, and regions’ events.

Amherstburg received the following awards:

Top 100 Event for Open Air

Top 100 Event for River Lights

Achievement Award for Sponsor – River Lights for Enbridge

Municipality of the Year for the population under 50,000

“I am thrilled to receive this award. Amherstburg is a great place to live, and this award reveals that Amherstburg is an extraordinary place to visit too! This award confirms that Amherstburg is doing many things right when it comes to festivals and events,” said Mayor Michael Prue. “Our festivals and events are delivered by the Tourism Team and supported by all Town departments, who continue to raise the bar on delivering quality events that use industry best practices. They use creative ingenuity that engages residents, visitors and businesses alike. We are grateful to Festivals and Events Ontario for this award, and thank you to Enbridge, our award-winning sponsor for River Lights. Delivering festivals and events takes a village of volunteers, staff and supporting organizations to assist us in exceeding our goals.”