Fire Sends One To Hospital With Burns
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Thursday July 10th, 2025, 8:58pm
A fire on Thursday afternoon sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.
It broke out in the 1100 block of Dougall Avenue just before 4:00pm.
One person was transported to the hospital for treatment for 2nd and 3rd degree burns to about 15% of their body.
The fire originated in the kitchen, with an estimated $80,000 in damages.
The three dogs in the house at the time were uninjured.
