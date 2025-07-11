Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Fire Sends One To Hospital With Burns

Thursday July 10th, 2025, 8:58pm

Fires
0
0

A fire on Thursday afternoon sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

It broke out in the 1100 block of Dougall Avenue just before 4:00pm.

One person was transported to the hospital for treatment for 2nd and 3rd degree burns to about 15% of their body.

The fire originated in the kitchen, with an estimated $80,000 in damages.

The three dogs in the house at the time were uninjured.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message