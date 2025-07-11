Fire Sends One To Hospital With Burns

A fire on Thursday afternoon sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

It broke out in the 1100 block of Dougall Avenue just before 4:00pm.

One person was transported to the hospital for treatment for 2nd and 3rd degree burns to about 15% of their body.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The fire originated in the kitchen, with an estimated $80,000 in damages.

The three dogs in the house at the time were uninjured.