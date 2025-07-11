Windsor Resident Celebrating $1,250,000 Win With Daily Keno

Jeffrey Petrusenko of Windsor won $1,250,000 in the May 4th, 2025 MIDDAY draw.

Petrusenko, who works in the automotive industry, has been playing the lottery with OLG for nearly 15 years. He likes to play a variety of games, including DAILY KENO, LOTTO MAX, and LOTTO 6/49. He typically buys his tickets when the jackpots are high and plays using his own set of numbers. The 36-year-old is now thrilled to share the story of his first big win.

“I saw a promotion on OLG.ca where you buy four LOTTO 6/49 tickets and get one free, so I decided to grab some. I got a few LOTTO 6/49 tickets and randomly decided to add a DAILY KENO to my purchase,” he said. “It was only my second time playing DAILY KENO.”

He was enjoying his lunch when he saw an email from OLG notifying him of his win. “At first, I thought I’d won $1,000 and couldn’t believe it. When I opened the OLG app and realized I’d matched all 10 numbers, I was so shocked and excited. It felt surreal!”

With his windfall, he plans to invest and maybe treat himself to a vacation down the line.

The winning ticket was purchased on OLG.ca.