Comber Resident Wins $100,000 Top Prize With Instant Crossword Tripler

Tanya Heine of Comber won a $100,000 top prize with INSTANT CROSSWORD TRIPLER (Game #3307).

Heine, a nurse and mother, has been an occasional lottery player with OLG since she was old enough to buy a ticket. She enjoys playing CROSSWORD and BINGO because of the entertainment value they offer and the time it takes to play each ticket.

“It’s a nice way to wind down after work,” she said. Now, Tanya is thrilled to share the story of her first big win — one made even more meaningful by the fact that it happened over Mother’s Day weekend and during National Nursing Week!

“I played my ticket at home and didn’t even realize I’d matched six words until I got to the last word,” she recalled, while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim her winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro-Canada on Manning Road in Maidstone.