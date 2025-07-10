Leamington Resident Wins $70,669 With Lotto Max

Michael Schlater of Leamington won $70,669.10 in a LOTTO MAX second prize in the March 4th, 2025 draw.

Schlater, 64, has been playing the lottery with OLG for decades. He enjoys a variety of games, including LOTTO MAX, LOTTO 6/49, and ONTARIO 49, as well as the occasional INSTANT ticket. He sometimes plays using numbers that are significant to him, and other times he opts for OLG’s Quick Pick feature to make his selections. Michael is now delighted to share the news of his first big win.

“I bought this ticket as part of my weekly routine,” he said. “One day, I went to the store to have my tickets validated. When the clerk scanned this one for me, the lottery terminal froze. That’s how I came to discover I’d won big! My wife was with me at the time, and we were both so happy and excited as we looked at the screen.

He plans to donate a portion of his winnings and share with people who may need a helping hand.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Seacliff Drive in Kingsville.