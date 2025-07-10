NEWS >

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Driver Clocked Going Double The Speed Limit In Windsor

Thursday July 10th, 2025, 11:14am

City News
0
0

The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped a driver travelling at 124 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone, more than double the speed limit on Tuesday.

As a result, the driver’s licence has been suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle has been impounded for 14 days.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message