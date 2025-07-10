Driver Clocked Going Double The Speed Limit In Windsor
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday July 10th, 2025, 11:14am
The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped a driver travelling at 124 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone, more than double the speed limit on Tuesday.
As a result, the driver’s licence has been suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle has been impounded for 14 days.
