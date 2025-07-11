Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Major Storm Sewer Reconstruction On Front Road Set To Begin Monday

Friday July 11th, 2025, 9:00am

LaSalle
0
0

The Front Road Storm Sewer Reconstruction project is set to begin the week of July 14th, starting with work on Adams Lane.

Major traffic delays are expected to begin closer to August as the project moves forward.

The reconstruction area includes the section of Front Road from Reaume Road to Boismier Avenue. Throughout the project, traffic lanes will be reduced from four to two lanes, and turning restrictions will be in place into December.

The project includes installing underground stormwater pipes, storm chambers/manholes, and catch basins and building new pump stations at G. Craig Park and near the Riverdance building on Adams Lane.

In early 2026, pump stations work will begin. Lanes will be reduced again to finish the project, including final restoration work. The project is expected to be completed by spring 2026.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message