Major Storm Sewer Reconstruction On Front Road Set To Begin Monday

The Front Road Storm Sewer Reconstruction project is set to begin the week of July 14th, starting with work on Adams Lane.

Major traffic delays are expected to begin closer to August as the project moves forward.

The reconstruction area includes the section of Front Road from Reaume Road to Boismier Avenue. Throughout the project, traffic lanes will be reduced from four to two lanes, and turning restrictions will be in place into December.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The project includes installing underground stormwater pipes, storm chambers/manholes, and catch basins and building new pump stations at G. Craig Park and near the Riverdance building on Adams Lane.

In early 2026, pump stations work will begin. Lanes will be reduced again to finish the project, including final restoration work. The project is expected to be completed by spring 2026.