Leamington McDonald’s Restaurant Manager Receives 2025 Outstanding Manager Of The Year Award

Virginia Ullrich, manager of the Leamington McDonald’s restaurant has been recognized as one of the top performing Restaurant Managers in the country and has received a 2025 Outstanding Manager of the Year award from McDonald’s Canada.

This award is given to the top 5% of restaurant managers across the 1,450+ McDonald’s restaurants in Canada. It’s awarded to managers who have displayed exceptional leadership and achievements in their local community.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Ullrich started working for McDonald’s 23 years ago in Barrie, it was her very first job and she worked at the front counter and Drive Thru. She loved working with people and her positive attitude and problem-solving skills eventually led to her becoming a General Manager.

“I didn’t see it coming, I was very surprised and I really appreciate it,” Virginia said. “I’ve been working for McDonald’s for years and I have had so many positive and wonderful opportunities. There are always things to learn and Matt (Tatomir) and the leadership team are amazing. The great work environment and culture comes right from the top and you really feel it here at the restaurant. To be recognized with this award, I’m just at a loss for words and so thankful.”

Every year, McDonald’s franchisees and regional management nominate restaurant managers across the country for the Outstanding Manager of the Year award to recognize their hard work, dedication and commitment to McDonald’s Canada and its guests.

“Virginia’s dedication towards harboring a positive culture at the restaurant can’t be overstated,” said Matt Tatomir, Leamington McDonald’s Franchisee. “Providing a healthy, safe and enjoyable work environment for the Team is the foundation of any successful business. The moment she walks in the door, she is coaching, developing and supporting her team. She has always put her team above her own interests and her results are a testament to this.”