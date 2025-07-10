Catch The WSO Summer Concert Series
Thursday July 10th, 2025, 11:20am
The Windsor Symphony Orchestra’s Summer Concert Series kicks off July 18th.
Bring a lawn chair, picnic basket, sunscreen and enjoy great music. Summer concerts are held outdoors and are FREE to the Public. They entertain and create lasting memories, uniting the community through the universal language of music.
- Friday July 18th at 7:00pm
WSO Brass Quintet
Sculpture Garden
Concert Sponsor: Port Windsor
- Saturday July 19th at 1:00pm
WSO Brass Quintet
Ojibway Park
Concert Sponsor: Friends of Ojibway Prairie
- Saturday July 19th at 7:00pm
WSO Brass Quintet
Reaume Park
(Parking lot at Reaume Park, short walk to Coventry Gardens)
Concert Sponsor: Port Windsor
- Sunday July 20th at 3:00pm
WSO Brass Quintet – King’s Navy Yard Park, Amherstburg, ON
Concert Sponsors: Richard and Colleen Peddie
- Saturday July 26th at 7:30pm – Special Summer Performance
WSO and Maestro Geoffrey Larson – SUNSET® Amphitheatre at Seacliff Park (24 Seacliff Drive West in Leamington)
Concert Sponsor: Municipality of Leamington
