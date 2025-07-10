Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Catch The WSO Summer Concert Series

Thursday July 10th, 2025, 11:20am

Events Coming Up
0
0

File photo: Anna Millerman/windsoriteDOTca News

The Windsor Symphony Orchestra’s Summer Concert Series kicks off July 18th.

Bring a lawn chair, picnic basket, sunscreen and enjoy great music. Summer concerts are held outdoors and are FREE to the Public. They entertain and create lasting memories, uniting the community through the universal language of music.

  • Friday July 18th at 7:00pm
    WSO Brass Quintet
    Sculpture Garden
    Concert Sponsor: Port Windsor
  • Saturday July 19th at 1:00pm
    WSO Brass Quintet
    Ojibway Park
    Concert Sponsor: Friends of Ojibway Prairie
  • Saturday July 19th at 7:00pm
    WSO Brass Quintet
    Reaume Park
    (Parking lot at Reaume Park, short walk to Coventry Gardens)
    Concert Sponsor: Port Windsor
  • Sunday July 20th at 3:00pm
    WSO Brass Quintet – King’s Navy Yard Park, Amherstburg, ON
    Concert Sponsors: Richard and Colleen Peddie
  • Saturday July 26th at 7:30pm – Special Summer Performance
    WSO and Maestro Geoffrey Larson – SUNSET® Amphitheatre at Seacliff Park (24 Seacliff Drive West in Leamington)
    Concert Sponsor: Municipality of Leamington

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message