Sexual Assault Investigation Leads To Charges
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday July 11th, 2025, 8:03am
The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have recently laid charges in relation to a sexual assault investigation.
Police say that on July 9th, 2025,they began an investigation into a report of a sexual assault.
As a result of the investigation by the Essex County OPP Crime Unit, on July 10th, 2025, a 46 years old of Amherstburg was arrested and charged with:
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
- Sexual Assault on a Person Under 16 years of age
- Sexual Interference
The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message