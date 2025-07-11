Sexual Assault Investigation Leads To Charges

The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have recently laid charges in relation to a sexual assault investigation.

Police say that on July 9th, 2025,they began an investigation into a report of a sexual assault.

As a result of the investigation by the Essex County OPP Crime Unit, on July 10th, 2025, a 46 years old of Amherstburg was arrested and charged with:

Sexual Assault on a Person Under 16 years of age

Sexual Interference

The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.