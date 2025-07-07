Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Charges Laid After Friday 401 Crash 

Monday July 7th, 2025, 2:45pm

County News
0
0

Char=hes have been laid after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 401 Friday morning.

One driver was transported to hospital in ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, one driver was transported to hospital with via ambulance with serious injuries and the other driver was uninjured.

Ornge Air Ambulance attended but was not used for transport.

As a result of the investigation, Komal Balram, 22-years-old of Brampton, was charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message