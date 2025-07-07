Charges Laid After Friday 401 Crash

Char=hes have been laid after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 401 Friday morning.

One driver was transported to hospital in ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, one driver was transported to hospital with via ambulance with serious injuries and the other driver was uninjured.

Ornge Air Ambulance attended but was not used for transport.

As a result of the investigation, Komal Balram, 22-years-old of Brampton, was charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm.