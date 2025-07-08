Two Teens Charged After Crashing Stolen Vehicle

Windsor Police has arrested two teenagers in connection with a stolen vehicle that crashed into a utility pole.

Police say that shortly after 8:00am on July 7th, 2025, officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision near the intersection of Lauzon Road and Edgar Street. An investigation revealed the vehicle had been stolen that morning from a driveway in the 700 block of Niagara Street and then crashed into a utility pole.

The suspects fled on foot before police arrived. A black pellet rifle was found in the back seat of the stolen vehicle.

No physical injuries have been reported due to this incident.

A short time later, officers located and arrested two male suspects in the 1000 block of Fairview Boulevard. The suspects, aged 14 and 16, cannot be named in accordance with provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The suspects have each been charged with: