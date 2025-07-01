PHOTOS: Lakeshore Canada Day Parade
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday July 1st, 2025, 5:24pm
Lakeshore hosted its annual Canada Day celebration at Millen Park and the Libro Community Centre.
Festivities included a parade and opening ceremonies, live music, engaging activities for all ages, local food vendors, and plenty of ways to connect with friends and neighbours.
A fire works show will cap off the evening.
