PHOTOS: Lakeshore Canada Day Parade

Tuesday July 1st, 2025, 5:24pm

Community Photos
Lakeshore hosted its annual Canada Day celebration at Millen Park and the Libro Community Centre.

Festivities included a parade and opening ceremonies, live music, engaging activities for all ages, local food vendors, and plenty of ways to connect with friends and neighbours.

A fire works show will cap off the evening.

 

