Bright Lights Named One Of Ontario’s Top 100 Festivals

Bright Lights Windsor has been recognized by Festivals and Events Ontario as one of the Top 100 Festivals and Events in Ontario for 2023.

The award recognizes Bright Lights Windsor for its outstanding achievement in the festival and event industry, highlighting its excellence in creativity, community engagement, and overall event experience.

“We are thrilled and honoured to receive this award from Festival and Events Ontario,” said Mayor Drew Dilkens. “Bright Lights Windsor is a celebration of our community, bringing people together to enjoy the holiday season in a beautiful and engaging way. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our City staff, community partners, vendors, artists and artisans, volunteers, and everyone who visits the event and makes this festival a success each year.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The FEO Top Festival Award is a highly sought-after recognition in the festival and events industry. It is judged by a panel of industry experts from across the province, with winners chosen based on their ability to provide a high-quality festival experience for visitors while also contributing to the local community.

The 2023 Top 100 awards were given out on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, during FEO’s “Celebrate” Conference Awards Gala in Niagara Falls, Ontario.