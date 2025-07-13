Windsor-Essex

Construction Alert: Rose Street Road Closure

Sunday July 13th, 2025, 2:44pm

Construction
Rose Street will be closed between Rivard Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard for milling and paving work.

The work starts on Monday, July 14th, until Friday, July 18th, 2025 from 7:00am to 7:00pm.

