Construction Alert: Rose Street Road Closure
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Sunday July 13th, 2025, 2:44pm
Rose Street will be closed between Rivard Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard for milling and paving work.
The work starts on Monday, July 14th, until Friday, July 18th, 2025 from 7:00am to 7:00pm.
