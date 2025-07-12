Saturday Storm Knocks Out Power To Thousands
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Saturday July 12th, 2025, 2:02pm
Storms that moved into the Windsor area Saturday knocked out power to thousands.
As of 2:00pm, Enwin maps showed power out to well over 5,000 customers.
At this point there is no estimated time for repairs.
