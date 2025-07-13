NEWS >

PHOTOS: New City Hall Square Unveiled With All Day Party

Sunday July 13th, 2025, 11:47am

City News
0
0

The City of Windsor is marking its 133rd birthday with a free event today, Sunday July 13th, as part of the official opening of the brand-new year-round event space at City Hall Square.

The fun continues until 7:00pm.

  • Free birthday cupcakes and hot dogs (while supplies last)
  • Live entertainment from local musicians, performers, and artists
  • Children’s Art Show in the lobby of City Hall
  • Recreation demonstrations
  • Family-friendly games and activities

A full day’s schedule can be found here.

   

