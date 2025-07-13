PHOTOS: New City Hall Square Unveiled With All Day Party
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday July 13th, 2025, 11:47am
The City of Windsor is marking its 133rd birthday with a free event today, Sunday July 13th, as part of the official opening of the brand-new year-round event space at City Hall Square.
The fun continues until 7:00pm.
- Free birthday cupcakes and hot dogs (while supplies last)
- Live entertainment from local musicians, performers, and artists
- Children’s Art Show in the lobby of City Hall
- Recreation demonstrations
- Family-friendly games and activities
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
A full day’s schedule can be found here.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook