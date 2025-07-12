Windsor-Essex

PHOTOS: Saturday Storm Damage In Windsor

Saturday July 12th, 2025, 3:20pm

Top Story
Severe thunderstorms have caused damage and left thousands without power, Saturday afternoon.

Enwin reports over 5,000 lost power following damaging winds from the storms.

Trees, limbs and branches were reported down from Sandwich Town to East Windsor.

 

