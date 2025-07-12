PHOTOS: Saturday Storm Damage In Windsor
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday July 12th, 2025, 3:20pm
Severe thunderstorms have caused damage and left thousands without power, Saturday afternoon.
Enwin reports over 5,000 lost power following damaging winds from the storms.
Trees, limbs and branches were reported down from Sandwich Town to East Windsor.
