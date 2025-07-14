SUPIE Program Expands To Nine Additional Parks

The popular SUPIE (Supervised) Program that began as a pilot project in Mitchell Park is now expanding to nine more parks across the community.

The SUPIE Program, which is a fun way of saying “supervised,” is a collaboration between the City of Windsor and community partners. The program is designed to restore proper usage of the park to the residents of the neighbourhood and encourage community engagement and healthy, active living by providing recreation staff to run free programming for youth-aged children.

SUPIE programs are offered from 4:30pm to 8:30pmon the dates listed below. Staff will be equipped for a variety of activities, including sports, arts and crafts, passive games and special events. To register for SUPIE programming, visit ActiveWindsor.ca or call Central Registration and Booking at 519-255-1161.

Program Parks and Dates

July 2nd to August 30th, 2025:

Mitchell Park

July 13th to July 29th, 2025:

Mic Mac Park

Lanspeary Park

Fontainebleau Park

July 30th to August 16th, 2025:

Walker Homesite Park

Robert McDonald Park

Riverside Baseball Park

August 17th to September 6th, 2025:

Central Park

Remington Booster Park

Forest Glade Park