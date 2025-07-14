SUPIE Program Expands To Nine Additional Parks
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday July 14th, 2025, 9:00am
The popular SUPIE (Supervised) Program that began as a pilot project in Mitchell Park is now expanding to nine more parks across the community.
The SUPIE Program, which is a fun way of saying “supervised,” is a collaboration between the City of Windsor and community partners. The program is designed to restore proper usage of the park to the residents of the neighbourhood and encourage community engagement and healthy, active living by providing recreation staff to run free programming for youth-aged children.
SUPIE programs are offered from 4:30pm to 8:30pmon the dates listed below. Staff will be equipped for a variety of activities, including sports, arts and crafts, passive games and special events. To register for SUPIE programming, visit ActiveWindsor.ca or call Central Registration and Booking at 519-255-1161.
Program Parks and Dates
July 2nd to August 30th, 2025:
- Mitchell Park
July 13th to July 29th, 2025:
- Mic Mac Park
- Lanspeary Park
- Fontainebleau Park
July 30th to August 16th, 2025:
- Walker Homesite Park
- Robert McDonald Park
- Riverside Baseball Park
August 17th to September 6th, 2025:
- Central Park
- Remington Booster Park
- Forest Glade Park
Comment With Facebook