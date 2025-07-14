Lakeshore’s Equipment Operator Takes Top Spot In Local Truck Roadeo

Ron Duquette, a Municipality of Lakeshore Equipment Operator, recently won the Truck Roadeo hosted by the local chapter of the Association of Ontario Road Supervisors (AORS). Duquette’s June 24th victory is the first for a Lakeshore staff member and queues him up to compete at the Provincial-level competition in September.

“I am thrilled to be the first Lakeshore staff member to win the local event, and I’m proud to represent the municipality at the Provincial competition,” said Duquette.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Each year, local chapters of AORS host Truck Roadeos that promote safety, courtesy, and professional public works driving skills in a competitive environment. The competition tests safety and driving skills on trucks equipped with snowplows and wings. The event includes a pre-trip inspection, an obstacle course designed to simulate real-world scenarios, as well as a written test.

Two winners from each local association move on to compete at the Provincial Safety Truck Roadeo to showcase the expertise of the best municipal equipment operators in Ontario.

This year, Lakeshore’s Duquette was the top driver in the local competition with a score of 352 out of a possible 395. Shawn Marchand, of the Town of Essex, took second place with a score of 347.

This year’s Provincial competition will be hosted by the Lanark County Road Supervisors Association on Wednesday, September 24th in the Town of Carleton Place.