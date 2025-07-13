Point Pelee National Park Closed Due To Damage
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday July 13th, 2025, 9:15am
Point Pelee National Park is closed due to damage from storms Saturday.
The park says that a power outage and unsafe conditions will close the park until further notice.
The park will reopen when power has been restored and conditions improve.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook