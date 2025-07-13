Windsor-Essex

Point Pelee National Park Closed Due To Damage

Sunday July 13th, 2025, 9:15am

Leamington
Point Pelee National Park is closed due to damage from storms Saturday.

The park says that a power outage and unsafe conditions will close the park until further notice.

The park will reopen when power has been restored and conditions improve.

