ENWIN Crews Restoring Power Following Storm Damage

ENWIN crews have completed full system-level restoration following Saturday’s storms, which knocked out power to approximately 7,000 customers at their peak.

The outage was primarily caused by high winds and fallen tree limbs, which damaged power lines and created numerous localized outages across the city. Despite the widespread damage, ENWIN’s system infrastructure remained largely intact, allowing for efficient restoration once crews could access and address affected areas.

“While the storm was brief, it caused significant damage to local distribution lines due to fallen trees and branches,” said Peter Jurgeneit, Director of Hydro Distribution. “Our System Control and Hydro Operations teams responded immediately, reducing the number of affected customers to fewer than 1,000 within a few hours.”

By 5:30pm, power had been restored to the majority of customers, with the remaining outages concentrated in smaller pockets, particularly in the University area. ENWIN crews worked through the evening and overnight hours, and by 5:00am Sunday morning, all system-level repairs were completed, and full restoration was achieved.

To assist with increased customer reporting calls during the storm and outage, ENWIN brought in additional Customer Service Representatives on Saturday afternoon.

Crews remain active today, responding to individual service calls and performing cleanup work to ensure the ongoing safety and reliability of the system. This includes addressing isolated incidents of downed wires and tree limbs on power lines, which continue to impact individual customers. ENWIN’s Hydro teams are prioritizing these calls and will remain mobilized until all outstanding issues are resolved, and every affected customer has their power safely restored.