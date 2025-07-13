Pet Of The Week: Meet Bella!!





Bella (Front Paw Declaw) – Domestic Short Hair – 16 years – Female

Oh um hello, I am a nervous golden oldie who is in need of a furever home. I am not the outgoing type and much prefer to keep to myself. Most of the time you can find me lounging around in my favourite hiding spot away from all the commotion. Ideally I would prefer to move into a calm environment with grown ups who are able to read and respect my body language. I take some time to trust new people and will need lots of love and patience to help me come out of my shell. I appreciate you taking the time to learn about me and hope to find my purrfect person soon! I am a special paws adoption, which means I do have medical needs that need tending to. I’m an older cat with some heart irregularities, but because of this, my adoption fee is totally up to you!