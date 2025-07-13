Have You Seen This RV?
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday July 13th, 2025, 8:44am
Essex County OPP is investigating the theft of a 2004 Coachmen RV with Ontario Licence plate # CXMA658.
Police say that it was stolen sometime between June 28th and July 12th, 2025 from the area of Tecumseh Road and Lesperance Road in the Town of Tecumseh
If you have any information that can help investigators, call Tecumseh OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
