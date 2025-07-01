PHOTOS: Tecumseh’s Backyard Canada Day Party
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday July 1st, 2025, 1:24pm
Tecumseh is celebrating Canada Day with a backyard party at McAuliffe Park.
Activities included children’s entertainment and games including a bouncy castle, pony rides, lawn games, balloon twisting, an escape room game, airbrush tattoos, putt putt golf, and visits with Tecumseh OPP, and Tecumseh Fire & Rescue Services.
The events run until 4pm.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook