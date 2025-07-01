Windsor-Essex

PHOTOS: Tecumseh’s Backyard Canada Day Party

Tuesday July 1st, 2025, 1:24pm

Tecumseh is celebrating Canada Day with a backyard party at McAuliffe Park.

Activities included children’s entertainment and games including a bouncy castle, pony rides, lawn games, balloon twisting, an escape room game, airbrush tattoos, putt putt golf, and visits with Tecumseh OPP, and Tecumseh Fire & Rescue Services.

The events run until 4pm.

