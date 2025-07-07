Youth Dies In ATV Crash

One person has been killed in an ATV crash.

Chatham-Kent police say that on Thursday, July 3rd, 2025, just after 8:00pm they responded to an ATV collision involving three youths on private property in the Municipality of Chatham-Kent.

Officers located a youth who was injured and unresponsive. They immediately initiated life-saving measures until medical professionals arrived on scene. The youth was transported to the

Chatham-Kent Health Alliance and later airlifted to London Health Sciences Centre – Victoria Campus in life-threatening conditions.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Despite the best efforts of first responders and medical personnel, the youth tragically succumbed to their injuries.

Police say that out of respect for those involved, no further information will be released at this time.