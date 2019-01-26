OPENING SOON: Sunset Grill All Day Breakfast Restaurant On Division Road

Sunset Grill is the latest addition coming to the growing commercial district on Division Road.

The popular Canadian breakfast restaurant which bills itself as “Ontario’s number one destination for great breakfast and lunch” features all-day breakfast as well as lunch service.

The chain started in 1985 in Toronto and is California themed, having been named from the Don Henley hit song “Sunset Grill.”

The planned opening is scheduled for this spring.

Sunset Grill will be located in the Union Square plaza at 650 Division Road and will join recently opened Five Guys, QDOBA, Freshii, Blaze Pizza, and Chatime.