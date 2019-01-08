NOW OPEN: QDOBA Mexican Eats Brings Variety Of Mexican Food To Union Square

Tuesday January 8th, 2019

Posted at 6:54pm

QDOBA Mexican Eats, a casual restaurant chain, has opened their first Windsor location along Division Road in Union Square. The restaurant is celebrating their grand opening the entire week with in-store specials offered throughout.

QDOBA offers many Mexican cuisine options from tacos, burritos, burrito bowls, tortilla bowls, corn tortilla options, tortilla soup and much more.

The restaurant features and open-concept food preparation area, allowing patrons to see every step of their food being made preparation to being cooked before it is served.

Visit Windsor’s QDOBA Mexican Eats at 650 Division Road, Suite 2A right between the soon-to-open Five Guys location and Chatime tea house.

QDOBA Windsor is celebrating their first week of business with daily specials, pictured.

In-restaurant mural done by local artist Dave Houle.

