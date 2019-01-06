Funeral Arrangements Set For Windsor Firefighter

Funeral arrangements have been announced for 25-year-old Windsor Firefighter Wesley Orr

Orr passed away early Friday in Collingwood after an accident at the Blue Mountain Resort.

Visiting will take place at the Windsor Chapel (Banwell Chapel) on Tuesday, January 8th, 2019 from 2pm to 5:30pm and 6pm to 9pm with a Firefighters walk through at 7:30pm.

Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, January 9th, 2019 at 11am in the chapel.

Cremation will follow.